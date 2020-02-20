General

An unidentified group of people on Wednesday night set ablaze two dozers at different places of Doti district. One of the torched dozer belonged to Sayal rural municipality and another was brought to the district from Kathmandu to dig roads, it has been said.

"It has been informed that an unidentified group of people torched two dozers. A search has been launched for the arsonists," said Chief District Officer Tek Narayan Poudel. The dozer belonging to the rural municipality has been damaged completely in the fire, and another partially, said the district police office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal