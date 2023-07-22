General

An unidentified group has torched seven houses at Guthichour rural municipality in Jumla district on Friday night.

Chairperson of Guthichour-4, Tika Dutta Neupane, said seven houses of different villages of Guthichour-4 were set on fire.

Houses including of Prem Neupane and Khadanand Pandey of Dhawalpur village, Kabidutta Neupane of Bauli village, Lal Chandra Sarki of Dalibada village and Bhim Prasad Jaisi of Bigare village were torched.

The unidentified group also set the parked tractor on fire. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Prahlad Karki said a police team from the District Police Office was deputed at the incident site soon after getting information about the incident. The houses have suffered partial damages from the fire.

Details of the losses caused by fire are awaited. Information Officer at the District Police office, Jumla, Dharma Raj Joshi, shared that police have been carrying out investigation into the incident.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal