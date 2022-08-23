General

Senior leader of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Jhalanath Khanal, has announced that his party and the CPN (Maoist Centre) would be unified soon after the election.

Senior leader Khanal said it during a programme organized by his party at Tansen on Monday. For now, the party was for work alliance till election and then gets unified with the CPN (Maoist Centre), he reiterated.

He further argued that his party was close to the Maoist Centre in terms of policy, principles and thoughts, which was paving way for the unification. He also underscored the need for unification among all communist parties for building a strong communist party in Nepal.

According to him, a taskforce was formed by the ruling alliance to decide on the seat sharing for coming November 20 election, which would give final decision within some days. Present five-party alliance would continue till the election, he informed, reminding that the communist party was given nearly two-thirds of total votes in the last general election, but the unification among communist parties failed due to internal strife.

Source: National News Agency Nepal