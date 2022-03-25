General

Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has directed party cadres to actively engage in the preparation for coming May 13 local level election.

The party leaders and cadres should help make the party victorious in the poll, he underscored while addressing the declaration assembly of the Unified Trade Union Federation, Nepal close to the Unified Socialist here Friday. "Join the coalition parties in the government for the preparation of election if the alliance continues till then. Otherwise, move ahead in the way the party emerges victorious in the election," he urged them.

The former Prime Minister also asked them to work for the welfare of the people. The fight with the main opposition CPN (UML) was not personal, but a fight of ideology, change and departure from status quo, he reminded.

Similarly, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Kisan Shrestha, pledged to introduce and implement Act as soon as possible to resolve problems facing workers. The government was at work for prosperity and equality to end discriminations among working class while uniting them.

Former labour minister Mukunda Nepal stressed the need for putting pressure on the concerned sector to manage alternative business for the self-employed workers.

The Federation committed to focusing on the expansion and development of the progressive trade union movement by ending the existing aberration and anomalies.

Source: National News Agency Nepal