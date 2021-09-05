Key Issues, politics

The CPN (Unified Socialist) led by Madhav Kumar Nepal has delegated party provincial in-charge until next arrangements, it has been said. As per the deputation, Ghanendra Basnet has been asked to look after Province 1 while Dharma Nath Shah Province 2 and Kedar Neupane Bagmati Province.

Similarly, Keshab Lal Shrestha has been appointed as in-charge of Gandaki Province, Bhagawat Bishwasi of Lumbini Province and Prakash Jwala of Karnali Province.

In-charge of Sudurpaschim Province will be appointed later, said party central member Dilu Panta.

Similarly, Bishwonath Pyakurel has been given the responsibility to take care of the Kathmandu Valley special province while Bijaya Gurung of liaison special province and Shree Prasad Shah of diaspora community. Dr Bijaya Poudel has been appointed as party front in-charge and Jagannath Khatiwada chief of party publicity department.

Rajendra Pandey, Dr Poudel and Ram Kumari Jhankri have been given the task of looking after affairs related to court and elections and Birodh Khatiwada, Kalyani Khadka, Jiban Ram Shrestha and Thagendra Puri the parliamentary affairs.

The document draft committee comprises a 13-member team led by party senior leader Jhala Nath Khanal. Similarly, a six-member committee has been led by Dr Beduram Bhusal has been formed to run daily affairs of the party. The party standing committee formed earlier consists of party Chairperson Nepal, senior leader Khanal and leaders Mukunda Neupane, Dr Bhusal and Pramesh Hamal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal