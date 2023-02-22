General

CPN (Unified Socialist) has decided to hold discussions with all political parties in the parliament for unanimous consensus in the context of selecting the Presidential candidate.

The meeting of the party's Secretariat at the party's central office here today discussed latest political developments as well as holding political meetings with other parties in the context of upcoming presidential election, informed Jagannath Khatiwada, Chief of party's Publicity Department.

Furthermore, the meeting dwelt on the activities that were against the political achievements gained through people's struggle, shared Khatiwada.

The meeting decided to play a leading role to bring together forward-looking parties and to defend the federal democratic republic.

The participants of the meeting were also informed about the efforts towards unifying leftist forces, party strengthening report, state of trainers training and recommendation coming from party's provincial meetings among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal