Dhan Bahadur Budha of the CPN (Unified Socialist) got victory in the election to member of the House of Representatives from Dolpa district.

The candidate of the ruling alliance, Budha got 11,225 votes, according to chief returning officer, Baburam Subedi. His nearest rival Ganesh Bahadur Shahi of CPN UML collected 5,498 votes.

Similarly, they were trailed by Angad Budha of RPP with 661 votes. Out of 22,440 voters in Dolpa, the turnout was 16,814.

Source: National News Agency Nepal