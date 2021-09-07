Key Issues

The parliamentary party (PP) meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (Unified Socialist) is taking place at 2:00 pm on Wednesday in the Federal Parliament building, Naya Baneshwor.

Unified Socialist's lawmaker Jibanram Shrestha said that the meeting would dwell on party's strategies in the Federal Parliament meetings that are beginning on Wednesday itself.

The Unified Socialist's lawmakers are attending the House meeting for the first time after the formation of the party from the lawmakers' disassociation with the CPN (UML).

Earlier, the party had chosen Madhav Kumar Nepal as its PP leader.

Source: National News Agency Nepal