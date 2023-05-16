business, Trading

Unilever Consumer Care Limited held its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

At the meeting, shareholders approved the Directors' Report, Auditor's Report and Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st December 2022, where the declaration of final dividend of total 300 percent (240 percent being cash dividend i.e., BDT 24.00 per share of BDT 10 each and 60 percent being stock dividend i.e., 1: 0.60 bonus share) was announced, said in a press release.

The revenue of Unilever Consumer Care decreased by 1.1 percent last year while gross profit grew 1.4 percent, the release added.

In pursuance to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's directive, the AGM was conducted through Digital Platform.

The meeting was presided over by Masud Khan, the Company's Chairman. Company's Managing Director, KSM Minhaj and other Directors namely Zaved Akhtar, Zinnia Tanzina Huq, S.O.M. Rashedul Quayum, Md. Abul Hossain, Mohsin Uddin Ahmed and Reazul Haque Chowdhury and Company Secretary Md Naharul Islam Molla along with Company's Statutory Auditors, Independent scrutinizer and a good number of Shareholders attended the meeting using the digital platform.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha