Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has said the women should advance by fighting against patriarchy to claim equal rights.

Releasing a fiction 'Phoolmaya' written by Hira Dahal here on Sunday, Minister Bhusal said that many women have become victim of suppression in the country even at present. So, women's mentality should be changed to come out of such situation, she suggested.

Practice to regard daughters is still very traditional even in the 21st century, Bhusal argued that development of an equitable society was impossible without a revolution.

The fiction has included the issues of Nepali society in regard to child marriage, violence, labour exploitation, trafficking in persons, women labourers and others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal