Unity among pro-liberation forces stressed to thwart anti-state conspiracies

Speakers at a discussion here emphasized the need for forging greater unity and solidarity among the pro-liberation forces to foil all the ‘conspiracies and anti-state activities’ of the anti-liberation forces and uphold the spirit of the Liberation War.

They drew the attention of the government to publish the lists of all the war criminals, including Razakars, who worked as collaborators of the then Pakistani armed forces during the Liberation War in 1971.

They also paid tribute to the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and recalled his immense contributions to achieving the country’s independence.

The speakers also demanded the immediate trial of all the war criminals, including Razakars and Al-Badrs.

Ekattorer Gatak Dalal Nirmul Committee (EGDNC) Netrakona district unit organized the meeting on ‘Bangabandhu’s Ideology and Trial of War Criminals of 71’ at Netrakona Sadar upazila Muktizoddha complex yesterday, marking the 30th death anniversary of Shaheed Janoni Jahanara I

mam.

An executive member of the Netrakona district Awami League and advisor of the EGDNC Netrakona district unit, Abul Monsur Ahmed, addressed the meeting as the chief guest, and the president of the EGDNC Netrakona district unit, Kashob Ranjan Sarker, was in the chair.

The meeting was conducted by the General Secretary of the EGDNC Netrakona district unit, Shahinuddin Ahmed.

It was addressed, among others, by valiant freedom fighter and former deputy commander of district Muktizoddha Sangsad Abdul Motin, Executive Committee member of district Awami League and president of Bir Muktizoddha Santan Command, Netrakona district unit Omar Faruk, valiant freedom fighter Aiyub Ali, and valiant freedom fighter Sazzadur Rahman.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha