Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel has said the traditional norms and values, rituals and festivals have to be changed in tune with the time along with the political change.

Chief Minister Pokharel said this in a message of best wishes he gave today on the occasion of the Bijaya Dashami Festival 2078 BS. He stressed on preservation of the valuable customs and trends for the progress and development of positive humane living found within the indigenous festivals and rituals.

Stating that Nepal is a beautiful nation embodying multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic, multi-cultural and multi-religious diversity, the Chief Minister underscored on protection and promotion of 'our unique dimension of unity among diversity'.

He also said it is our collective responsibility to preserve and develop the language, culture and civilizations of all castes and communities. "Our cultural festivals as Dashain and others have been making special contribution to promoting fraternity and emotional bonding in Nepali society and human life thereby to enhancing national dignity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal