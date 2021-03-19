Science & Technology

An association of university teachers was formed on Friday. The organisation is named as National Democratic University Teachers' Association.

The Socialist University Teachers' Association close to Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Socialist Professors' Forum merged and formed to form the National Democratic University Teachers' Association.

A 63-member new working committee has been announced under the chair of Assistant Professor Dr Uday Kishor Tiwari after the unification. The newly-formed association organized a press conference at the presence of JSP leader Mahantha Thakur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal