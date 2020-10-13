Science & Technology

Tribhuvan University (TU) has asked its agitating teachers to withdraw their protest programmes and seek solution through dialogues.

Issuing a notice today, the TU has urged the agitating teachers to withdraw all their protest programmes.

“The university is assured of resolving the issues put forth by part-time teachers through dialogue and discussions,” according to the notice issued by the TU. The part-time teachers are agitating for some time expressing their reservations on Additional Class Management Guidelines, 2020.

Source: National News Agency Nepal