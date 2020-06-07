General

The Far-western University has begun preparations for online classes. The online system is being introduced to help students out of academic activities due to the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of Corona Virus.

Teaching and learning activities through online system is being introduced as closure of the campus for a long time would have a negative impact on the students, Chief of Jagannath Multiple Campus Prithivi Raj Awasthi said. Students with internet access are expected to join the online classes.

Meanwhile, the University has organized training for teachers under its affiliate colleges to run classes online. Teachers of all 14 affiliate campuses and the central campus are taking part in the 10-day training.

The training focuses on teaching subjects online, enhancing the access of students and making online teaching methodology effective, according to Awasthi.

The University is also partnering with telecom service providers—Nepal Telecom and Ncell to ensure the students access to internet, providing them the opportunity to join the online class.

Source: National News Agency