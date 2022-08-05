General

Unorganised cables in Thamel, a major touristic destination of Kathmandu, are to be removed.

A meeting held with bodies concerned at the office of Thamel Tourism Development Council on Thursday decided to remove wires of different service provider companies kept in an unorganised manner in Thamel area.

Council Chairperson Bhabishwor Sharma said the Council has been working to resolve problems seen in Thamel area in order to make it systematic and beautiful.

The meeting also formed a seven-member committee to remove unorganised and unnecessary wires of different service providers companies.

Vice-president Sahadev Dhamala is on the Committee on behalf the Council, Sudhir Parajuli is on behalf the cable TV, Subash Khadka represents the ISPAN, Sarita Maharjan and Sunil Karna represents the Nepal Telecom, Dipendra Budhathoki on behalf the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and Binayak Budhathoki on behalf Ncell.

Similarly, the Thamel Tourism Development Council has been taking initiatives for addressing the sewerage problem, parking problem and the problem of beggars begging on the pavement seen in Thamel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal