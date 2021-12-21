General

Minster for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale said land acquisition would gain momentum by arranging budget of Rs 1 billion within a week for Dhangadhi airport up-gradation.

At a programme organized at Dhangadhi-based Nepal Tourism Board Sudurpaschim Province office on Monday, Minister Ale shared that the ministry was working to manage budget for airport construction.

"I wish the province government would also collaborate for airport up-gradation", he added.

Also on the occasion, the minister informed that the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation was going to operate a public college in the Sudurpaschim province. A central team has already arrived her for carrying out necessary survey, he said. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal