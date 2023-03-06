General

CPN (Unified Socialist) central member Saroj Upadhyaya's body will be kept at the party central office at Aloknagar, Minbhawan in Kathmandu for paying of last respects to him. Upadhyaya was also the Chief of the party's Science and Technology Department.

The party leaders, cadres, well-wishers and leaders of other political parties will pay final tribute to Upadhyaya between 1:00pm and 3:00pm today.

Upadhaya, who was critically injured after falling from the roof of a restaurant at Shankhamul on Saturday, breathed his last during treatment in hospital.

His last rites would be conducted at Pashupati Aryaghat today evening, according to the Upadhyaya family. Upadhyaya is the younger brother of former Prime Minister and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal