Finance Minister Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada said the upcoming fiscal year budget would focus on economic revitalization, health infrastructure and agriculture sector.

Responding to parliamentarians’ queries in course of the deliberations on the Principles and Priorities (except tax proposal) of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal 2020/21 (2077/78 BS) today, Minister Dr Khatiwada said the foremost priority of the upcoming budget would be placed on health infrastructure.

The central executive budget proposal would be centralized on making state’s role stronger in basic health service and education, he said. “Now is the time to fight against the pandemic while we are also in a position to fight against hunger. Also need is to make the production associated areas resilient and dynamic.”

The minister further asserted that our economy would not carry on if investment is not increased in the areas related to creation of jobs and employment opportunities. “We could protect ourselves from disease but not the hunger if economic activities were not perpetuated”, the minister claimed. He went on saying that though the pandemic has slowed down the economic activities the trade deficit is waning and the status of balance of payment is improving in a gradual manner.

The country has witnessed growing generation of electricity and decreasing import of power, he said, informing that Nepal has exported electricity worth amounting to Rs 1 billion. The minister also pointed out the need of maximum level of cooperation and collaboration from international arena.

The government is serious about the security of the Nepali nationals across the globe, he clarified, adding that efforts are underway to avert problems faced by any Nepali nationals through dialogue with the concerned countries.

Dr Khatiwada further shared that discussion are being held to return Nepali nationals stranded in foreign countries after the mitigation of COVID-19 risks and also reminded the need to pay attention towards the greater risks of infection due to unregulated mobility.

The government is thinking to bring full budget in an objective manner, he said, ruling out the need of considering the formulation of partial or supplementary budget. He also noted that the need to develop a broader national conception and consensus to manage border through different options such as putting up barbed fences in the border areas.

The safety, accommodation and incentives of the security personnel deputed for border security would be managed through the budget, he shared.

The minister said the recommendations received from the federal parliament (House of Representatives and National Assembly) in course of deliberations on budget principles and priorities would be meticulously internalized and reflected in the upcoming fiscal year policies and programmes and budget.

Also in today’s meeting, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota read out a letter from the Office of the President regarding the presentation of government policies and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year 2020/21.

The government’s policies and programmes are scheduled to be presented in the joint meeting of the federal parliament on May 15.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari would present the upcoming year’s policies and programmes. Next meeting of the House of Representatives shall take place at 6.00 pm on May 15.

Source: National News Agency