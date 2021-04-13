General

The upgradation job of Charikot-Jiri road section is taking place in a good pace with completion of blacktop upto Namdu bazaar. The construction company said that out of 55km, so far 22km has been blacktopped.

According to the construction company, almost 66 per cent of the Charikot-Jiri has been completed and the remaining tasks of blacktop will be completed within some months. "As the construction works are on full swing, the remaining part of blacktop will be completed in some months," Chairman of Baiteshwor Rural Municipality Chhabi Lama said.

A joint venture of Indian company Woodhill Infrastructure Limited and Nepal's Lama Construction Company had won the tender bidding of the project for the completion of 55 kms road by mid-August of 2021.

Rabindra Shrestha, Manager of Lama Construction Company, said that the project will be completed in the given deadline if the construction works continued in the current speed

Source: National News Agency Nepal