Upper House to Signal Change with Upcoming Session: National Assembly Chair Dahal



Kathmandu: National Assembly (NA) Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal has emphasized the importance of the Upper House sending a new message, grounded in political and ideological principles, as it embarks on its latest session. In an interview on the eve of the budget session of the Federal Parliament, Dahal highlighted the need for more innovative, active, and efficient processes within the parliamentary system.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dahal has been in office for 14 months and is focused on making the National Assembly more effective. As the monsoon session of the federal parliament is set to begin, he shared insights on the assembly’s recent activities and future plans, including the implementation and amendment of the constitution, addressing public concerns, and executing assembly decisions.





Chairman Dahal expressed his desire to enhance the effectiveness of the National Assembly by learning from past experiences and identifying solutions to existing problems. He stated that the assembly’s current focus is on significant parliamentary activities and preparing the upcoming budget, with office-bearers and administrative staff actively engaged in related discussions.





Regarding the distinctiveness of the upcoming monsoon session, Dahal acknowledged the need for a novel approach and confirmed that internal preparations are underway. He noted that while some bills have been registered and tabled, others remain under discussion in parliamentary committees. Seven bills, previously passed by the NA and awaiting action from the House of Representatives, are pending, with two bills currently under discussion in the Legislative Committee.





Dahal addressed public skepticism about the upper chamber’s effectiveness, emphasizing the importance of dispelling doubts by doing things differently this session. He highlighted the need for the National Assembly to tackle issues raised by the public and ensure it provides a new message, given its role as a community of intellectuals.





The NA Chair also discussed the need for the assembly to reflect on its past shortcomings and work towards addressing them. He conveyed that the National Assembly has gained momentum and received positive feedback from key figures like the President and Prime Minister. However, he stressed the importance of making parliamentary procedures more dynamic and lively.





Dahal mentioned recent changes, such as the introduction of ‘Special Hour’ and ‘Zero Hour’, which have invigorated the upper house. Lawmakers are now provided ample time during debates to express their views on public interest matters, enhancing the overall parliamentary process.





In conclusion, Chairman Dahal reiterated his commitment to expediting the lawmaking process during the upcoming session, aiming to make the National Assembly more effective and responsive to public needs.

