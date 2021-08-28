Key Issues

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has urged the Ministry of Urban Development to facilitate garbage management by completing construction of first shell of under-construction landfill site at Bancharedanda.

Solid waste has been thrown and piled up in different parts of the city which has turned the Kathmandu Valley a dirty and stinky capital. As informed, it has been 14 days since Kathmandu garbage has not been collected regularly.

Chief of KMC Department of Environment Management, Hari Kumar Shrestha, said, "A mound of garbage kept at Sisdole has now been brought to Bancharedanda. Incessant rain has disturbed a lot in the road construction drive. Pick-up of solid waste will resume systematically once the rain is stopped. A landfill site alternative to Sisdole is an immediate need”.

KMC has been facing trouble in managing waste after the Sisdole is now filled with garbage. KMC has been managing the waste emanated from Kathmandu Valley at Nuwakot-based Sisdole for the past 13 years and the landfill site is now full with garbage.

Shrestha shared, "Road is not a key problem. Kathmandu Valley needs an area for long-term management of solid waste. There needs the construction of merely 200-meter road to reach to Bancharedanda from Sisdole."

Information Officer of Urban Development Ministry, Suresh Kumar Wagle, shared the ministry is in preparation to handover the first phase of the landfill site to KMC within a week after completing the construction works.

Around 1,200 metric tons of garbage generated in Kathmandu Valley each day is managed at Sisdole.

Source: National News Agency Nepal