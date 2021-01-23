General

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to implement the recommendations made by it in the past, and also the recommendations from the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), including in relation to the NHRC. Issuing a statement on Friday, NHRC spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokharel has thanked the international community for its recommendation while showing sensitivity to the consolidation of the situation of human rights in Nepal, and towards the autonomy and independence of the Commission.

The NHRC has also said that the recent statement by the government of not giving amnesty on cases of human rights violation was important. The situation of human rights in Nepal in the past five years was reviewed at the UN human rights council on 21 January 2021. The NHRC had earlier made a joint presentation of a report on the situation of human rights in Nepal along with the National Women's Commission and National Dalit Commission.

During the discussion, the sharing of the efforts made for enforcement of civil and political rights, and economic, social and cultural rights, and fundamental rights by the government was positive, the NHRC has said.

The NHRC also takes the recommendations from various member states for consolidation of human rights in Nepal seriously. The international community recommended Nepal to work towards ending violence against women, racial discrimination, child labour, improve gender equality and the state of prisons, ensure the rights of migrant workers, stop trafficking of women and girls, and on issues related to human rights in pandemic, transitional justice, torture, right to food, right of refugees, climate change, SDGs, and implementation of the national human rights action plan.

The NHRC also appreciates the concern shown by the world community on ensuring the autonomy and independence of the Commission as per the Paris Principles, and on previous recommendations like amendment of the Act relating to transitional justice, ratifying the Rome Statute, the Convention on the Rights of Migrant workers and the Convention on Enforced Disappearance, among others, adds the statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal