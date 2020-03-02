General

The Government of Nepal is monitoring the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19). Taking into account the global recommendations and measure of the WHO the Government of Nepal has decided to temporarily suspend visa-on-arrival for the nationals of the following countries effective from 10 March 2020 to till the date of further notice:

Peoples Republic of China including Special Administrative Regions

Islamic Republic of Iran

Italy

Republic of Korea

Japan

However those willing to visit Nepal can obtain visa beforehand from the Nepali Missions abroad. Applicants in these countries are required to submit a recently issued health certificate with the visa application.

For further information visit the Government of Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs Department of Immigrations website at https://bit.ly/3cmLL2B.

Source: Consulate General of Nepal Victoria Australia