General

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry called on Chairperson of the main opposition party, CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli at the latter’s Balkot residence today.

Oli’s press coordinator Ram Sharan Bajgain confirmed that a meeting was held between Oli and Ambassador Berry at Oli’s residence in Balkot today.

The US Grants-Assisted Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) that has been tabled in the parliament is said to have been discussed during the meeting.

After the meeting between Chair Oli and Ambassador Berry, a discussion has taken place between Oli and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Source: National News Agency Nepal