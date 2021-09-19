General

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has said the 75-year friendly relations between the United States of America and Nepal have been made stronger by the people to people cordiality.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the Constitution Day of Nepal today, the US Secretary of State has congratulated the Government and the people of Nepal on behalf the US government and people, recalling the collaboration between the two countries in the past years in facing up the common challenges.

"This past year has seen our relationship grow as we have confronted shared challenges. In particular, we worked together to combat the COVID 19 pandemic and tackle the climate crisis. We celebrate an enduring friendship that has strengthened through the bonds of people-to-people ties and our nearly 75 years of diplomatic relations.

I extend my best wishes to all Nepalis on this special occasion."

He has also stated that the two countries worked together in the fight against the corona virus pandemic and climate crisis. Blinken has also extended best wishes to all the Nepalis on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Nepal in Washington D.C. is also celebrating the Constitution Day by organizing various programmes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal