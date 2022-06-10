General

Chief of US Army in Asia-Pacific region, Charles A Flynn, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter's official residence in Baluwatar on Friday.

The meeting between the duo focused on various subjects including bilateral interests between Nepal and the US, said Gobinda Pariyar, press chief of the PM. General Flynn arrived in Nepal on Thursday on a four-day official goodwill visit.

He is scheduled to visit the Headquarters of Nepali Army and the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre.

While praising the Nepal Army for its role in the UN peacekeeping, he would engage in a discussion on various subjects including disaster preparedness and response and humanitarian assistance, it has been said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal