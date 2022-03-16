General

Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Kathmandu, Manuel P. Micaller, today paid a courtesy call on Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prem Bahadur Ale at the latter's office in Singha Durbar.

The meeting between the two focused on discussions about various dimensions of Nepal-US bilateral relations, according to the Minister's Secretariat.

On the occasion, the Minister praised the US Government for its assistance in the development of various sectors of Nepal and for the country to fight COVID-19.

In return, Micaller said that the US Government would continue its support in the promotion of tourism, arts and culture and civil aviation of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal