US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia and Central Asian Affairs, Afreen Akhter, has arrived in Kathmandu today.

During the visit, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary is scheduled to hold discussion with partners of International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and Energy Nepal, according to the US Embassy in Nepal.

Similarly, she is also scheduled to meet with Nepali Army and government officers. US Deputy Assistant Secretary Akhter would discuss the issues of climate change, clean energy, humanitarian assistance and disaster response as well as making progress in democracy, human rights and economic prosperity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal