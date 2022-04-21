Key Issues

US Deputy Assistant Secretary Kelly Keiderling visited Lumbini Buddhist University today.

The US delegation was briefed by the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Hridayaratna Bajracharya on the overall issues including the academic affairs of the University.

Vice-Chancellor Bajracharya said that the university was established as per the the declaration of the International Buddhist Conference and was working to fulfill the purpose of the establishment. He informed that the university is conducting the program by embracing the original Buddhist philosophy and experimental Buddhist philosophy.

The visiting US team including the Deputy Assistant Secretary also interacted with the students, who are taking English language classes with US Embassy support.

Source: National News Agency Nepal