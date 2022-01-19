The US Embassy in Nepal has honoured the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) for its effective search and rescue of the US citizens during the lockdown enforced to contain the COVID-19.
The Embassy said NTB played a significant role to rescue and return the US citizens home in the hard times posed by coronavirus. Such act of NTB has been taken as a great significance. US Ambassador Randy Berry reminded that Nepal and the US has long diplomatic relations and the US would continue its assistance to socioeconomic development endeavours of Nepal.
Source: National News Agency Nepal