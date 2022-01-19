General

The US Embassy in Nepal has honoured the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) for its effective search and rescue of the US citizens during the lockdown enforced to contain the COVID-19.

The Embassy said NTB played a significant role to rescue and return the US citizens home in the hard times posed by coronavirus. Such act of NTB has been taken as a great significance. US Ambassador Randy Berry reminded that Nepal and the US has long diplomatic relations and the US would continue its assistance to socioeconomic development endeavours of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal