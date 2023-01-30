General

Visiting Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs from the United States of America, Victoria Nuland, today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar, matters relating to bilateral interests were discussed. The meeting is expected to contribute to further consolidating the bilateral ties, according to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

The US Under-Secretary arrived here on Sunday in course of a two-day official visit.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister applauded the US government for its contributions to the development endevours in Nepal, hoping that such cooperation would be further enhanced ahead.

The US official congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment on the post, wishing him a successful term.

According to the US Embassy in Kathmandu, Nuland will hold high-level political meetings during the visit. She will observe cultural heritages, experiencing its unique essence.

Nuland was sworn-in as Under Secretary for Political Affairs in April 2021.

Prior to that, she was Senior Counselor at the Albright Stonebridge Group, a global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm based in Washington, DC. She was also a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, Distinguished Practitioner in Grand Strategy at Yale University, and a Member of the Board of the National Endowment for Democracy, according to the official website of the US Department of the State.

Source: National News Agency Nepal