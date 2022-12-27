General

The government of the United States of America (USA) has congratulated newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and his coalition on their victory in recently held federal election in Nepal.

The election to House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly was held on November 20 this year.

In a press statement here today, the government of USA said that it was proud to have a robust and longstanding ties with Nepal.

Furthermore, the USA reaffirmed its commitment to continue to stand with the government of Nepal to promote issues of bilateral, regional and global importance such as achieving sustainable economic growth and strengthening democracy and human rights.

Stating that Nepal’s democracy was an example to countries around the world, the government of USA commended all those involved, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Kathmandu.

The government of USA is looking forward to supporting Nepal in coming days as Nepal continues to deepen its democratic traditions, the statement read.

Source: National News Agency Nepal