The United States of America has congratulated and extended best wishes to CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

US Ambassador to Nepal, Dean R. Thompson took to Twitter and congratulated the newly-appointed PM Dahal.

“Congratulations to @cmprachanda on his appointment as PM. Looking forward to further strengthening our 75-yr partnership & working together to support democracy, human rights, and economic growth,” the US Ambassador said in his Twitter post.

Source: National News Agency Nepal