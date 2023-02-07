General

Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power has arrived here on a two-day visit to Nepal. During her visit, she will meet with civil society organizations and government officials, according to the US Embassy in Kathmandu.

USAID Administrator Power is also scheduled to observe the partnership of USAID with local communities to support a democratic and prosperous Nepal.

During the visit, Administrator Power will highlight USAID's commitment to further increase engagement with Nepal, while emphasizing the 75-year-long partnership of the USA with the government and people of Nepal. In addition, new programs are likely to be announced for the promotion of Nepal's democratic governance, federalism, social inclusion, civil society and press freedom.

Source: National News Agency Nepal