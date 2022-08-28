General

Minister for Energy Pampha Bhusal has said the government was working to establish the narrative that industrialization, transportation service, development of agriculture through irrigation and use of electric appliances is for the nation's prosperity.

At a news conference organised at the Ministry on Sunday, Minister Bhusal said programmes have been proposed with the notion that power supply is for our bright future not merely for the illumination.

Minister Bhusal was of the view that priority has been laid for development of substations, transmission and distribution line and their advancement to avail the citizens with quality power supply.

Likewise, Minister Bhusal stated that her 13-month-long tenure as the energy minister was fruitful and effective adding that the key achievement of the time was deal for Nepal's energy export.

Currently, Nepal is exporting 364 megawatt of energy every day. "I am the sixth one to lead the energy ministry on behalf of the CPN (Maoist Centre). Power outage came to an end during the time when the Maoist leader was the energy minister and energy export has also started during my tenure," Minister Bhusal elaborated her achievement. "Further ways have been paved for sustainable development in energy sector. This shall help narrow down (country's) trade deficit and work for other aspects of economic development," according to Bhusal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal