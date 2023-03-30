General

The use of mercury, a toxic chemical element, in dental fillings has significantly dropped, according to a study report.

The study was carried out by the Centre for Public Health and Environmental Development (CEPHED) and its report was made public amid a function here today.

The study shows that 93.62 percent dental health care providers were not found using the harmful chemical, which is very positive result, said the CEPHED director Ram Charitra Sah. For the study, various 42 basic health institutions and 47 dental health institutions of seven provinces were surveyed.

Addressing the event, Director General of the Department of Health Services Dr Dipendra Raman Singh called for making the country free of mercury use cent percent.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY - RSS