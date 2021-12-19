General

A man who has received the full dose of COVID-19 vaccine has died in Baitadi of corona virus. An 85-year-old man of Gurukhola in Dasharathchanda Municipality-1 has died at the district hospital.

The person was admitted to the hospital at 5 pm on Thursday, with very low oxygen level, said Harish Prasad Pant, information officer of the district hospital. The man, who had received both doses of Covishield vaccine, died due to poor health, low oxygen level and severe infection. Even after giving artificial oxygen, the condition did not improve and he passed away.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from corona virus in Baitadi has reached 19. There are only three active cases of COVID-19 in the district at present.

Source: National News Agency Nepal