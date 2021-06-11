General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has stopped the programme of administering the vaccines against COVID-19 to people of 60 to 64 years of age. The metropolis halted the programme citing that the government has failed to provide the Chinese VeroCell vaccines. Earlier it had announced that the vaccination campaign would be continued until June 12. The campaign was launched on June 8.

KMC Health Department Chief, Hari Kunwar, said that they had to stop the vaccination campaign two days before as the Department of Health Services, vaccination Division has informed that it could not supply the vaccines from Friday.

The first dose of VeroCell vaccine has been given to some 28 thousand people in KMC in a period of three days, according to KMC. The District Public Health Office had provided 32 thousand doses of vaccines to KMC for the latest vaccination campaign and 28 thousand doses have already been used.

Source: National News Agency Nepal