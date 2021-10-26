General

The District Health Office, Kathmandu has from today started administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the receivers (first dose) of Astra Zeneca vaccine.

According to Office Chief Shambhu Kafley, the three-day inoculation campaign is for those who received the first jab of the Astra Zeneca vaccine from the months of Saun to Asoj (mid-July to mid-October). But, they are being given the Covishield vaccine as both vaccines are developed on the same formula.

According to Kafely, the vaccination has kicked off at all wards of the Kathmandu District. Besides, it has been ensured at the Paropakar Maternity and Women’s Hospital, Civil Hospital, Bir Hospital, Nepal Police Hospital and the Birendra Military Hospital.

The campaign is targeted at reaching out to around 86,241 people.

Meanwhile, the second dose of Verocell vaccine is being administered in Baitadi district of Sudurpaschim province from today. The people who were given the first dose on September 25 are being administered the second dose from today. The vaccination campaign will run till November 1.

Source: National News Agency Nepal