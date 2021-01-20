Health & Safety

The government of India has provided one million doses of vaccine against COVID-19. The vaccines are likely to arrive here on Thursday.

India is going to provide vaccines as grant assistance. Indian government has announced to provide vaccine to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Myanmar and Seychelles.

Organising a joint press meet at the Health Ministry today, Minister for Health and Population, Hridayesh Tripathi and Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, shared that the vaccine against COVID-19 would arrive here soon.

On the occasion, Minister Tripathi thanked the Government of India for its grant support, praising it for continued supply of essential drugs even in adverse situation. Receiving the vaccine is a beautiful example of friendship between Nepal and India, Minister Tripathi extended gratitude to India for moving ahead making appropriate decision on matters of Nepal and its neighbours.

He shared that support of Indian government would be important in purchase of vaccine in coming days.

Similarly, Indian Ambassador Kwatra said that Nepal is one of the few countries receiving vaccine within a week of its production in India. "Providing vaccine means people of Nepal are in first priority. It means friendship of two countries is in priority and keeping the neighbour in first priority," he said.

"It is very important that its effectiveness is 70 percent", he mentioned. Ambassador Kwatra expressed hope for successful production of vaccine in Nepal as well.

Saying there was collaboration with Nepal since the beginning phase, the Indian Ambassador recalled that medicines and equipment were also exchanged before this.

Quoting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ambassador Kwatra expressed the belief that India's production and export capacity of vaccine against COVID-19 would be fruitful to all classes. He also expressed commitment that both countries would jointly move ahead against COVID-19.

Preparation for immunization campaign complete

Minister Tripathi said that all preparations for immunization of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal has been completed, adding there was no complexities in course of bringing the vaccine. "Health workers, security personnel assigned for the management of dead bodies, ambulance drivers are in first priority of the immunization campaign", he shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal