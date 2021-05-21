General

Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel has said that purchasing vaccines against COVID-19 was a major priority of the government.

While inaugurating the Radha Swami COVID-19 Isolation and Oxygen Therapy Centre here today, DPM Pokhrel argued that the government was working to purchase vaccines, oxygen plants and other emergency medical supplies following both 'G to G' and 'B to B' modality.

He added that the government was getting support from all sides to fight against the COVID-19.

DPM Pokhrel said Prime Minister KP Oli was leading the battle against COVID-19. The Radha Swami Centre has provided building to run 88-bed isolation centre. The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has managed budget to run the centre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal