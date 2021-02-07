General

The Ministry of Health and Population has decided to manage vaccine against Covid-19 to the journalists from Monday.

According to Joint Spokesperson at Ministry Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, journalists would get vaccination at Civil Hospital, New Baneshwar for five days from Monday.

The Health Ministry has asked the details of the journalists from Ministry of Communications and Information Technology for the purpose.

The journalists willing to get vaccinated should bear personal identity card, and press card issued by the Department of Information and Broadcasting.

There are around 13,000 journalists in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal