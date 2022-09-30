General

With the sharp rise in dengue cases in the Kathmandu Valley, the government has provided a total of 550,000 units of Cetamol for 14 local levels of Kathmandu and Lalitpur districts, and 16 hospitals.

The Ministry of Health and Population provided the pain relieving medicine for free to the local levels and hospitals to help support the treatment of dengue patients.

The Department of Health Services stated that the Kathmandu Metropolitan City and the Lalitpur Metropolitan City are given equal 100,000 units of Cetamol while Kageshwori Manohara, Kirtipur, Gokarneshwor, Tokha, Tarakeshwor, Dakshinkali, Nagarjun, Budhanilkantha, Shankharapur, Mahalaxmi and Godavari municipalities are given 20,000 units of Cetamol each.

The Armed Police Force Hospital, Bhaktapur Hospital, Civil Service Hospital, Kanti Children’s Hospital, Shahid Gangalal National Heart Disease Centre, Paropakar Maternity and Women’s Hospital, Bir Hospital, Nardevi Ayurveda Hospital, National Trauma Centre, Nepal Police Hospital, Patan Hospital, Shahid Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Birendra Military Hospital and Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) have been given the Cetamol for free, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population Samir Kumar Adhikari Adhikari said.

Spokesperson Adhikari stated that supply of drugs has been ensured considering the existing state of dengue infection adding that the drugs have been stored in the drug stores.

Likewise, the ministry is facilitating the health care centres, pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies for the production and easy supply of the Cetamol.

Dengue kills 38

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Population said that 38 persons died of dengue infection in Nepal until September 29 since its outbreak in July. The Ministry confirmed that a total of 28,109 individuals have been infected from dengue in 76 districts across the country.

As the number of dengue infection rose sharply in the Kathmandu Valley, the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division has carried out ‘search and destroy’ campaign against the mosquitos.

Source: National News Agency Nepal