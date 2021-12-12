General

The Kathmandu Valley recorded 5.0 degrees Celsius today, the lowest temperature of the year. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, today the Valley’s temperature dropped to 5 degrees Celsius and due to this cold was felt in the morning. On Saturday, the minimum temperature was measured at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Manju Basi said with the drop in mercury, cold has been felt across the country including the Valley. Onwards, the cold will be further increased. For the past few days, the temperature is plummeting by 2-3 degrees Celsius on a daily basis.

The Department has urged people to take preventive measures against the cold as mercury is forecast to dip further ahead.

According to the latest updates by the Meteorological Forecasting Division, the maximum temperature of the Valley was 19.8 degrees Celsius today. Similarly, Jumla reported the lowest minus 4.5 degrees Celsius while Bhairahawa recorded the highest 28.4 degrees Celsius across the country today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal