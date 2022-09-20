Fashion

The Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office, Ramshahpath has decided to launch ‘special’ checks at the entry points in the Kathmandu Valley in view of upcoming festivals.

According to the office, during the campaign, there will be a focus on long-route vehicles. “Our efforts will be for terminating possible incidences of passengers being conned under various pretexts during festivals, and ensuring their safe travels.

As Office Spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police Rajendra Prasad Bhatta said, special security measures have been planned at Thankot, Nagdhunga, Jagati, Pharping, Bypass Balaju entry points.

Likewise, the Office has planned to conduct a regular checking, and checks against drunk-driving at 35 locations in the Valley.

Vehicles will be banned from carrying passengers more than seat-capacity and goods on hoods. Vehicle operators are required to get the condition of their vehicles checked and repaired regularly, and passengers should be informed about security measures they should take during a long-route travel.

Likewise, the traffic police will act against the possibility of overcharging passengers during festivals.

Likewise, the Kathmandu Traffic Police Office and the Department of Transport Management will set up passengers help desks at various 14 locations in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Office in collaboration with the Department is to set up help desks at Nagdhunga, Kalanki, Swoyambhu, Machhaokhari, New Buspark, Chabahil, Gaushala, Koteshwor, Jagati, Saatdobato, Balkhu, Dakshinkali, Sundhara and Old Buspark.

As Spokesperson Bhatta said, the help desk aims to facilitate passengers for having comfort travels and to implement fixed transport fare rate during festivals.

Source: National News Agency Nepal