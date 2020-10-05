Key Issues

Main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) lawmakers vandalized the chairs, tables and mikes of the State Assembly of State 5 over the issue of permanent capital of the state and its name.

Despite protests of the state assembly members, Speaker Purna Bahadur Gharti advanced the deliberations resulting in vandalism.

State Assembly members Basi Uddhin Khan, Rama Aryal and other members vandalised the physical infrastructures.

As the vandalism continued in the State Assembly, Chief Minister of State 5 Shankar Pokharel moved out from the meeting hall.

Earlier, Speaker Gharti convened the meeting stating that with due respect to right to protest the State Assembly should not be made a hostage of indecision.

Prior to this, state assembly members Aryal and Santosh Pandey were given time to articulate their deliberations on the issues of public importance but they denied speaking.

Today’s meeting of the State Assembly has been postponed till Tuesday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal