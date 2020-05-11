General

Various organisations have condemned India’s encroachment upon Nepali territory and urged the government to take immediate steps for the protection of Nepal’s borders.

Several organisations, including literary ones, in a joint statement on Sunday, reiterated that Limpiyadhura is the real source of the Mahakali river and the 372 square kilometres of land including Limpiyadhura-Lipulek-Kalapani belonged to Nepal. Several historical and official evidences vindicated this fact and India has committed an irresponsible act by unilaterally constructing and inaugurating the road from Pithoragadh to Manasarobar of China.

The organisations have also reproached the government of staying silent and not protesting India’s this move. They stated that the government should have strongly protested to the memorandum of understanding signed in 2015 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang mentioning that Lipulek would be developed as a trade and transit route. The organisations pointed out that the government should have vehemently protested this that time and put its clear stance on the issue before the world community.

“Construction of the road by India by encroaching on Nepali territory is the result of this. The entire land to the east of the Kali (Mahakali) river belongs to Nepal as per the 1816 Sugauli Treaty,” the statement reads. The organisations have also objected to a statement issued by the spokesman of India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday stating the land belonged to India.

They have also urged the government to publish official political map of Nepal including the territories encroached by India to protest India’s this incursive policy.

HURPES condemns Indian encroachment on Lipulek

Meanwhile, Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) has flayed India’s construction of road by encroaching Nepal’s territories including Lipulek, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in Darchula district.

HURPES has urged the India to immediately stop the unilateral construction of the road in Nepali territory and to withdraw its troops from Kalapani.

Likewise, it called on the government to intensify political and diplomatic initiatives to stop India’s encroachment and withdrawal of the Indian troops stationed at Kalapani. It said the inclusion of Nepali territories as Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani in India in the political map it published some months back is a blow to Nepal’s sovereignty and dignity, HURPES general secretary Sushil Basnet stated in a press release on Sunday.

Source: National News Agency