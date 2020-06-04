General

The Metropolitan Vegetable Depot has come into operation since Wednesday. The depot was closed two months ago owing to a threat of COVID-19 outbreak.

With this decision, the vegetable shops will be open from 6:00 am to 4:00 every day. There are 60 wholesale shops of vegetables and fruits including groceries in the depot premises.

Earlier, the locals and farmers had exerted pressure on the concerned offices and people’s representatives to resume the depot, reasoning that the local products were left damaged on the one hand and those imported from India hit the market on the other.

Source: National News Agency