Police have seized 13 vehicles from different sites in Tanahun district for illegally extracting river products.

Police impounded four excavators, two bulldozers, four tractors and three tippers while they were used for extracting stones, pebbles and other materials from the rivers in the district of Tanahun.

A bulldozer was seized from the riverbank at Chhangpatan in Myagde Rural Municipality-5 while collecting pebble and sand.

The Myagde Rural Municipality has slapped Rs 20,000 in fine for the owner of the bulldozer for illegally extracting the river products.

Similarly, an excavator and a tractor were seized by the police administration from a community forest near Galamkhola in Vyas Municipality-7.

Furthermore, other vehicles were held from Bhimad Municipality, Shuklagandaki Municipality in the district for using the vehicles in extracting, loading and unloading of the river products without permission from the administration.

Concerned local levels have taken action and charged fine against the owners of the vehicles for the wrongdoings, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal